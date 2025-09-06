Modest Asia Cup done, Japan team finds spiritual solace in Rajgir tour

RAJGIR: Rajgir is steeped in history. It was one of the early Magadhan capitals and a spiritual place associated with Buddhism and is close to two of the behemoths of Buddhist centres — Bodh Gaya and Nalanda University. And it has a very close Japan connect too.

When the venue for the Asia Cup hockey was announced, some of the Japanese players turned to the internet to find out about ‘Rajgir’. To be fair to them, the city, a 150-minute drive on a good day from Patna airport, doesn’t lend itself automatically to be a sporting destination (though it is changing of late). The place does have historical importance — it’s cultural, spiritual and educational significance goes back more than 2,500 years ago.

But when Japan’s players first tried to read up about Rajgir on the internet, they were intrigued about what they found. They were a bit taken aback when Ippei Fujimoto, who had been here earlier with the women’s team, conveyed the message that they couldn’t drink alcohol (Bihar is a dry state). Transforming spirit to spiritualism was easy.