World Boxing C'ships: Lakshya saves best for last to enter Round of 16

CHENNAI: Boxer Lakshya Chahar showed his game-management skills in a gruelling fight to come out on top in the ongoing World Boxing Championships at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, on Sunday.

The boxer, who'll turn 24 in a week or so, was involved in an absorbing battle against Iashaish Hussein of Jordan in the men's 80kg Round of 32. In what seemed like an even contest, the Indian pipped his rival in the first round by garnering three votes. Iashaish flipped the script by pocketing the second. Going into the deciding round, there was nothing separating the two with all judges scoring both 19 each.

That's when Lakshya upped his level and used his game sense to good effect to frustrate his opponent. Given that it was the last round, both were visibly running out of gas but Lakshya kept up with his game plan to remain evasive and hurt his opponent every once in a while.

He used his long reach to fend off any threats and was also clinching, when the need arose. It was so impressive that all the judges voted in favour of him. Lakshya will go on to face Cesar Yojerlin of France next.

Earlier in the day, Pawan Bartwal, who competes in the men's 55kg category, also gave a good account of himself against Uzbekistan's Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov but that was not enough as he ended up on the losing side.

Pawan, who was making his bow at the elite competition, showed plenty of intent and went after his more-established opponent in the opening seconds. But Mirzakhalilov was equal to the task and managed to land combination punches of his own to capture the votes of the majority of judges in the Round of 32 contest. The following two rounds were somewhat similar with the Uzbek boxer, a former champ at this level, holding the edge despite Pawan's spirited efforts to get back in the came. At the end of the gruelling contest, Mirzakhalilov got his hand raised.