Hockey team's mission 2026 begins in earnest

PATNA: In the morning after the night before, the warm afterglow of a big win can tend to fade. Players may add some context or coaches could point to bigger challenges once they have safely tucked away their shiny metal discs. But Craig Fulton didn't even wait till Monday morning to provide context and perspective to India's Asia Cup win in Rajgir.

Speaking to media in the mixed zone even as his wards lined up to pose with the trophy for the gram, he said: "there's two different types of hockey," when replying to a question on 'the floor and ceiling of the team at his disposal'. "There's Asian hockey and then there's European hockey. All the power sits in Europe, in a way, and, obviously, Australia."

It's true; in each of the last seven World Cups going back to 1998, the final has featured an all European clash or Australia facing one European outfit. The Olympics is a similar story. Going back the last 10 Games since 1988, eight finals has featured Europe v. Europe or Australia v. Europe.

That, really, is India's challenge with this group of players. Asian dominance was the bare minimum and they have achieved a threepeat of continental crowns in the last two years. The World Cup, though, has proved beyond this ever-improving group over the past decade, around the time when they began medalling at FIH blue-riband events.

Hockey India's top-brass — the selectors, chief Dilip Tirkey — have already started working towards a plan centred around competing with the best at next year's World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.