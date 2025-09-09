FIDE Grand Swiss: Praggnanandhaa shocked by Bluebaum

SAMARKAND (Uzbekistan): Top seed Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa suffered a shock defeat against Germany's Matthias Bluebaum, while World Champion D Gukesh went down to world's youngest ever Grandmaster Abhimanyu Mishra of USA in the fifth round of the FIDE Grand Swiss here Monday.

On a day when Arjun Erigaisi scored a prolific victory over Russian-turned-Swiss Nikita Vituigov, Parham Maghsoodloo continued with his great form to outwit Richard Rapport of Hungary.

The victory with the black pieces kept Maghsoodloo in the sole lead on 4.5 points out of a possible five, signalling a strong return to form after previously scaling a peak rating of 2740.

Maghsoodloo is now followed by Arjun, Bluebaum and Mishra on four points each with the possibility of Nodirbek Abdusattorov joining them.

For the records, the event carries 625000 USD in the open and 230000 USD in the women's section apart from two top finishers in both sections assured of a berth in the next Candidates tournament that will decide the finalists for the world championship.