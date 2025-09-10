At 17, sprinter Gout Gout is drawing comparisons with Usain Bolt before the track worlds

He certainly has the attention of sports fans everywhere in Australia, where Gout is already being tipped to win gold at the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane.

Gout has posted two wind-assisted times under 20 seconds, clocking 19.84 and 19.98 in April, but neither was considered legal because the wind was above allowable threshholds.

Even without those two sub-20 times, he's still in the top seven all-time for Under-20s in the half-lap sprint, a list that includes Bolt.

"My top-end speed is my secret, so I've just got to focus on the first 100, first 50, and once I get out of that bend, I know I can run people down," Gout said. "So stay relaxed, stay focused, and just power through."

Familiar style

Australian TV audiences have seen plenty of vision of Gout running — and some have compared the upright technique, high knee lift and dramatic acceleration with the style made famous by Bolt, the greatest sprinter of all time.

"In the moment, it feels great because everyone wants to be compared to Usain, but at times it does get a bit overwhelming," Gout said on his Australian Athletics profile. "Now that I've grown up and I'm a bit mature, my circle really helps me stay level and I'm just basically trying to make a name for myself. Although I do run like Usain Bolt, I do maybe look like him in a couple of ways. I'm just trying to be myself."

Starting out

His father Bona and mother Monica moved from South Sudan via Egypt to Australia and arrived in 2006. Gout Gout was born in December 2007 in Ipswich, a one-hour bus ride from 2032 Olympics host city Brisbane.

He caught the attention of coaches at an Ipswich Grammar School athletics carnival in 2020 and soon after, with his first pair of spikes, competed at a prestigious meet for mostly private schools at the age of 12. The following year, he joined long-time coach Di Sheppard's training squad and things really took off.

"She basically told me I could be great," Gout reflected, "and that was the first time anyone ever told me something like that."