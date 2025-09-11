Usian Bolt backs Jamaicans to trump Lyles in world 100m

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt has backed either Kishane Thompson or Oblique Seville to beat defending champion Noah Lyles in the 100m at the world championships in Tokyo.

Bolt is an 11-time world champion, having won consecutive world 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay golds from 2009 to 2015 -- with the exception of a 100m false start in 2011.

The now 39-year-old retired after the 2017 worlds in London, where he won a final bronze in the 100m won by US rival Justin Gatlin.

Gatlin, Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley and Lyles have all triumphed for the United States in the blue riband event over the last four world championships.

However, Bolt insisted Thursday that would change in Tokyo and Jamaica could look forward to a first world sprint title since 2015.

"Kishane and Oblique have really shown this season that they're really doing extremely well," Bolt said.

"They should be 1-2 at least because they have proven throughout the season that they are at the top and they're running fast times.

"So it's just all about execution."

Thompson won 100m silver at last year's Paris Olympics behind Lyles and has set a world-leading 9.75 seconds this season, while Seville -- fourth in the 100m in the last world champs -- has twice beaten Lyles over 100m this year.

Bolt added: "I'm happy to go to the stadium and see. Hopefully, I'll be able to present the gold medal to one of them!"

Bolt, known for his calm and cool approach to the high-intensity world of track sprinting, recommended that Thompson and Seville "just not listen to the noise".

"It's just about one of them executing and it should be fine," he said. "I'm very confident that they can get it done."