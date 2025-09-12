India draw blank in recurve again after teenager Gatha falls to Olympic champion Lim

GWANGJU: India's long wait for a world medal in recurve archery stretched further as 15-year-old Gatha Khadake, the country's last hope, went down fighting to world No.1 Lim Si-hyeon in the pre-quarterfinals, ending the campaign in the Olympic discipline at the World Championships, here on Friday.

Before Gatha could even settle into the contest, it was all over in a blink as the Korean, a triple gold medallist from the Paris Olympics, sealed the match 6-0 without breaking a sweat playing in front of the home crowd.

Yet, despite the one-sided scoreline, the teenager's fearless run to the pre-quarters on debut at the Worlds offers hope for the future in a discipline where India have consistently flattered to deceive.

India last won a recurve medal at the Worlds in 2019, when the men's team of Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das and Pravin Jadhav settled for a silver at Den Bosch.

Gatha, appearing in only her second senior international meet, looked overawed by the occasion against the reigning Olympic champion.