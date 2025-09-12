Sha’Carri Richardson got extra time to heal; now, she looks for a comeback at world championships

TOKYO: Sha’Carri Richardson needed time, and she got it.

Slowed since the start of the year by an injury, the nature of which she has not disclosed, track’s most charismatic, enigmatic sprinter will try to defend her 100-meter title this week at a world championships that have been pushed to the tail-end of the sport’s season.

She heads to Tokyo – the trip she missed four years ago for the Olympics after a positive test for marijuana terminated her season – not as a favorite, but rather, as a sprinter who hasn’t broken 11 seconds this year and now stands out as the sport’s biggest question mark.

Is she the sprinter who looked poised to dominate for years when she won at the US Olympic trials in 2021?

Is she the sprinter who looked poised for a golden run at the Paris Olympics after winning the 100 meters at world championships in Budapest the year before?

Is she the sprinter whose first burst of fame came with that marijuana positive and who made headlines again earlier this year after being arrested following what police called a “domestic dispute” with boyfriend Christian Coleman in an airport?

Or is Richardson somewhere in between all that – a rare talent who has flaws like anyone else; the sprinter who wouldn’t talk to the press after finishing second at the Olympics last year, but returned a week later and stomped across the finish line to put an exclamation mark on a US win in the 4x100 relay?