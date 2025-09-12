Terence Crawford chases history in super middleweight title showdown with Canelo Alvarez

LAS VEGAS: Saul "Canelo" Alvarez stands in the way of Terence Crawford's bid for boxing history Saturday when they clash in Las Vegas for Alvarez's undisputed super middleweight world title.

Crawford, a four-division champion, is jumping up two weight divisions in a bid to become the first male boxer to become an undisputed champion in three different categories.

Unbeaten with a record of 41-0 with 31 knockouts, Crawford previously claimed all four belts on offer at super lightweight and welterweight.

But the 37-year-old American will step into the ring at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, an underdog against Mexican great Alvarez.

Alvarez, who owns a record of 63-2-2 with 39 knockouts, is also a four-division champ and the only fighter to claim a four-belt undisputed title at super middleweight -- first in 2021 and again in May when he beat IBF champion William Scull by a unanimous points decision in Riyadh.

Although Crawford is actually a hair taller than Alvarez with a longer reach, the Mexican superstar's weight advantage is expected by many to be decisive, even though Crawford has visibly bulked up for the encounter.

The bout is being promoted by Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Season, which inked Alvarez to a four-fight deal that made him the latest in a growing list of boxers to flock to the kingdom for mega paydays.