Esha Singh wins women's air pistol gold to end India's medal drought

NINGBO: Olympian and reigning mixed team pistol world champion Esha Singh ended India's medal drought at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol, clinching gold in the women's 10m air pistol here on Saturday.

At the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre, the 20-year-old edged out home favourite Yao Qianxun by 0.1 point in a tense final.

Reigning Olympic champion Oh Yejin of South Korea took the bronze.

This was Esha's maiden World Cup gold in the event and it helped India move to fifth spot in the medal standings, joining four other nations with a gold medal.

Hosts China lead the standings with two gold, four silver and one bronze.

India have fielded their fourth to sixth ranked shooters in each event at the tournament.

"I am very happy as this is the first event that I started with and to win a world cup gold in it I am just happy that some of my goals are being reached," Singh said.

Speaking on the next challenges ahead, she said, "Yes obviously the world championship is the next big one for the year. We are training very hard for it and I am sure you will see very good things from the Indian team in Cairo."