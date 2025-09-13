Gold medal: Boxer Jaismine on top of the world

CHENNAI: Jaismine Lamboria pulled off the greatest feat of her career late on Saturday (early hours of Sunday in India).

The 24-year-old entered the annals of history by capturing the gold medal in the ongoing World Boxing Championships at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

Up against Julia Szeremeta of Poland in the all-important bout, Jaismine made a relatively slow start and was trailing after the conclusion of the opening three-minute round. The Polish boxer, who's the Paris Olympics silver medallist, seemed light on her feet and had Jaismine on the backfoot.

But Jaismine turned the tables in the second essay by employing her long range style. She was scoring points with some neat jabs every now and then. Even though Szeremeta seemed to be more active, but all the judges voted in favour of the Indian.

Behind on points, Szeremeta was the aggressor in the championship round but Jaismine stood firm to stay out of trouble. The Indian was adjudged victor by split verdict (4-1).

Jaismine has had a dream year so far. She was adjudged the 'Best Boxer' after sweeping the field during the national championships at Greater Noida in March. She had backed that up with a golden outcome in the second stage of the Boxing World Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, Jaismine's relative, Nupur Sheoran (+81kg) will return with a silver medal. Nupur lost by split decision (3-2) against Agata Kaczmarska, also of Poland, in the final. Experienced pro Pooja Rani signed off with a bronze medal.