Noah Lyles: from timid school student to track's showman

ALEXANDRIA, United States: The trophies that he won line the halls of the high school that Noah Lyles, future Olympic 100 meters champion and the man whose bid for double gold at the world championships in Tokyo starts Saturday, attended.

In those days, there was little sign of the showman of the track that Lyles would become.

The shy young man spoke little -- but took in everything.

This September, with the summer vacation over at Alexandria City High School in Virginia, enthusiastic voices rang out greeting "Miss Patti" just as Lyles did 14 years earlier as he and his younger brother Josephus walked these corridors.

Now with flecks of grey in her hair, she recalled to AFP that Lyles was "a lot more reserved than his brother," who would also go on to become a top-class sprinter.

Noah began attending the school, formerly known as T. C. Williams High, at age 14.

His athletic prowess soon became the stuff of legend here. His parents, both high-level college athletes themselves but separated as a couple, constantly pushed him to do more and go faster.