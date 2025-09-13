World Boxing C'ships: Meenakshi continues to author happy story

CHENNAI: Barely 24 hours after confirming a medal at the ongoing World Championships, Meenakshi Hooda is now a step closer to the pinnacle — a gold medal.

It's a sizeable feat for the first-timer as she continues to author her compelling story which was set in motion a little over a decade ago.

Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia was her latest victim. Meenakshi was tuned in from start to finish and never let her guard down during the women's 48kg semifinals at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Saturday, eventually winning by 5-0 scoreline. In the process, she became the third Indian (as of early evening on the day) to enter the gold-medal match.

The girl from Rurki, daughter of an auto rickshaw rider, will now go on to meet Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan, the Paris Games bronze medallist, in the summit match. When Meenakshi initially got introduced to the glove sport, this run would have been unimaginable as her father would barely earn just enough to provide for the family. Moreover, some of her family members did not wish to see her take up the combat sport.