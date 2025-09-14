Ingebrigtsen, a key character in 1,500-meter drama, drops out early at world championships

TOKYO: Former Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen failed to advance out of the first round of the 1,500 meters at the world championships Sunday morning in Japan, denying one of the sport's most heated races of one of its most dramatic characters.

The Norweigan finished eighth in his heat won by 2022 world champ Jake Wightman — two spots removed from moving onto Monday's semifinals.

After winning at 1,500 and 3,000 meters at indoor worlds in March, Ingebrigtsen was beset by an Achilles injury. This was his first race since capturing those titles. Still, this came as a surprise.

“It's a first-time experience,” he said. “It is, of course, very disappointing, but at the same time a reality check of how bad it is. The 15 is an event that's very competitive and you need to prepare your best and unfortunately, I'm not there.”

He said he felt “closer," fitness-wise, to being ready for the 5,000, where he is the reigning world and Olympic champion. Prelims for that race start next Friday.

For all his success at 5,000 meters, it is the 1,500 that is considered the marquee non-sprinting race, and Ingebrigtsen has been part of a years-long drama involving himself, Wightman (who beat Ingebrigtsen in 2022), Josh Kerr (who beat him in 2023) and last year's Olympic champion, Cole Hocker of the United States.