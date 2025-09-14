With hurdles removed, McLaughlin-Levrone tackles new race and maybe even a 40-year-old record

TOKYO: On the hallowed list of world records in track and field, most marks are, indeed, made to be broken. Others are perched there, seemingly set in stone, beckoning all comers to dream of knocking off a Usain Bolt or Florence Griffith-Joyner and becoming one of those instantly recognizable names themselves.

Then there is this one: The women's 400 meters. Marita Koch, East Germany, 47.60 seconds. Oct. 6, 1985.

As the 40th anniversary of that Communist-era record nears, the tantalizing prospect of it being broken rests in the talents of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, a once-in-a-lifetime talent with a penchant for breaking new barriers every time she steps on the track for a high-stakes run.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist and six-time world record breaker in the 400 hurdles is moving into the 400 flat for this year's world championships.

"Over the past few years, the performances we've put on have created an appetite for records whenever I step on the track, which, to a degree, I guess is fair," she said. "But at the same time, those come when they come. It takes time. A lot of learning of the event."

A long-held record with roots in the Eastern Bloc

The history of Koch's record is well-documented.