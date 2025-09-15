Beltless for first time in 10 years, Canelo Alvarez gracious in defeat

LAS VEGAS: Canelo Alvarez hadn't been beltless since 2015.

But after being outclassed by Terence Crawford for the unified super middleweight championship on Saturday night, Alvarez (63-3-2) finds himself without a title for the first time in 10 years.

While Crawford (42-0) was masterful in everything he did, dominating the 12-round bout in front of a venue-record 70,482 fans inside Allegiant Stadium, Alvarez didn't look like the dominating fighter he's been for the better part of a nearly 20-year career.

"We already knew Crawford is a great fighter and I did what I was supposed to do," Alvarez said. "I tried every way, and I trained really hard. He deserves all the credit. I try my best tonight, and I just (couldn't) figure out the style."

Unlike performances in the past, when even a slow start didn't take away from Canelo's power and late-round surges, the 35-year-old appeared out of sorts at times when he'd normally turn the squared circle into his playground.

It was especially alarming with his challenger being nearly three years older, leaving the question if Alvarez's better days are behind him.

Asked if there was anything specific Crawford did that gave him the most trouble, Alvarez was blunt.

"Everything," he said.