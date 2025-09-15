How new rules will shake up Formula 1 in 2026, and what could still change

'Bigger gaps' possible

Teams are guarding their development data, but what has become public suggests the slowest cars could be way off the pace.

Tire manufacturer Pirelli has confirmed to The AP that estimated lap times it has received from teams vary by as much as four seconds, a relative eternity in F1. Tombazis acknowledges new engine manufacturers may need extra development time to catch up on "15 years of know-how" from the likes of Mercedes.

F1 has a rule which could in theory rule cars out if their qualifying times aren't within 107% of the fastest car. So could cars be deemed too slow to race?

"I think 107% is pretty unlikely, in my view," Tombazis said. "Next year we have a wider level of uncertainty in performances, it's absolutely true. We have newcomers. We have new regulations. Two of those things combined can mean that there could be bigger gaps in some places."

The difference to 2025 could be stark. Despite McLaren's dominance so far this season, six different teams have finished on the podium and less than a second has separated the entire field in some qualifying sessions.