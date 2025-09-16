Duplantis gives Japanese fans what they came for — another world record in pole vault

TOKYO: Armand “Mondo” Duplantis traded handshakes and hugs with the pole vaulters he'd just beaten to capture his third world championship.

He took a leisurely walk toward the stands to talk to his parents, his brother, his fiancee. Then, like any great performer in a jam-packed stadium, he turned around, walked back onstage and delivered the encore the people had been waiting for.

It was another world record — the 14th time he's set it — by clearing the bar at 6.30 meters.

Duplantis cleared it on his third and final attempt Monday night in Tokyo. It came more than a half hour after the racing on Day 3 of the championships was wrapped up for the evening.

But nobody in the crowd of 53,000 would dare walk out on Mondo. And Mondo made a point of wringing every drop of drama out of an experience few in that crowd will soon forget. “To be able to enjoy this world record with them and give them that is super special,” Duplantis said.

“Especially considering the last time I was in this stadium, we didn’t have any spectators. It was spooky and eerie and super weird, and not very fun, honestly,” he added.

The night of his last performance at Japan National Stadium was during the COVID Olympics, held a year late in 2021 and without any fans. Duplantis settled for “only” the gold medal that time and missed the world record. The difference, he suspects, was the energy missing during those silent Games. This time, there was noise and fun — the people clapping in rhythm every time Duplantis lined up — and like any great artist, Mondo knew how to play to the crowd.

After clearing 6.10, for instance, he imitated Japanese baseball Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki's pre-bat sleeve-tugging routine.

“My brother was in the crowd and he plays baseball, so I was trying to fire him up,” Duplantis said. “And the Japanese people, if they understood it, it was just something fun.”