American Cordell Tinch goes from the 'couch' to gold medalist in the track and field worlds

TOKYO: From "the couch" to a world champion.

That's how American Cordell Tinch summed up his victory Tuesday in the 110-meter hurdles at the track and field world championships in Tokyo.

The "champion" part was easy to grasp, in plain view at Japan's National Stadium.

The "couch" part — that was the three years Tinch took off from the sport to figure out if he really wanted to do this.

He got all his answers on the track, powering through Lane 7 in a time of 12.99 seconds to beat Orlando Bennett of Jamaica by .09 seconds. Another Jamaican, Tyler Mason, finished third. Tinch has the fastest time of the season (12.87).

He draped an American flag draped over his shoulders, took his victory bows and quickly gave his mother a shoutout into a television camera.

"Love you mom," he said.

She earned the shout-out. In fact, Tinch credits both his parents for helping "me get back on my feet" during this absence from the sport, from 2019 to 2022.