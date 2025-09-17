Noah Lyles heading into his favorite race at world championships, the 200: 'I don't plan to lose'

A glare and a shove

Lyles and Bednarek made headlines last month when Lyles stared down his rival as he passed him at the end of the 200-meter title race at U.S. championships, then Bednarek responded by giving him a two-handed shove.

"Unsportsmanlike (expletive) and I don't deal with that," Bednarek explained in the heat of the moment after the race.

The racer nicknamed "Kung Fu Kenny" also explained that he took issue with Lyles preening when he hadn't run through the rounds in the 100 the way Bednarek had. "A respect factor," Bednarek called it, then reminded everyone that he had beaten Lyles at the last two Olympics — they finished 2-3 in both — and "next time we line up, I'm going to win."

A brief moment in the interview area after an early heat in this week's 100s stood out. Lyles was talking with reporters while Bednarek breezed behind him.

"Good job, bro," Lyles said, as he turned around and quickly slapped hands with Bednarek.

They are expected on the U.S. relay team later this week, so there's certainly some benefit to building chemistry in a race where the American men are sometimes a disaster.

But that tension has been the talk of the meet, so much so that even Usain Bolt fielded a question about trash talk early in the week.

"I don't think Noah's as crazy as dealing with Justin" Gatlin, the American who pushed Bolt the furthest over the years, he said. "I think Gatlin, over the years, was a different breed because he came up in an era where trash talk was just normal. For me, it wasn't really an issue. I know when I'm prepared, and you could say whatever you want and it would never be a problem."