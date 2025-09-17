Satwik-Chirag pair enters last-16 at China Masters; Lakshya Sen ousted

SHENZEN: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals with a straight-game win but India's challenge in the men's singles competition ended with Lakshya Sen's first-round ouster from the China Masters badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

Satwik and Chirag, who finished runners-up in last week's Hong Kong Open, eked out a 24-22 21-13 victory over Malaysia's Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap in 42 minutes, keeping their all-win head-to-head record against them intact.

However, Lakshya, who also finished second last week, lost 11-21 10-21 to Toma Junior Popov in a 30-minute contest to bring the curtains down on India's men's singles challenge after Ayush Shetty's defeat in his opening match.

The mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto also made their exit after going down to second-seeded local favourites Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping 19-21 13-21.