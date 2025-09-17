Why Neeraj Chopra may need a big throw to retain worlds title

CHENNAI: Neeraj Chopra had the ideal 'one and done' evening to start his Worlds campaign in Tokyo on Wednesday. But the Indian faces a fight on his hands if he's to defend his title. Here's a look at what could be in store at the Stadium where the Indian hurled the javelin to create history at the 2021 Games...

How much did Chopra throw

Neeraj Chopra, like some of the elite operators, seldom wastes his energy in qualification. His measured 84.85m was enough as he just about soared past the automatic qualification mark of 84.5m. He was the first thrower in Group A and it was a batch that generally struggled with the conditions on offer. Only one other thrower in this batch — Julian Weber — qualified automatically.

What's his season's best

Chopra will remember 2025 for a long time as he threw over 90m for the first time in his career. His 90.23m in Doha in May was a big relief but the two-time Olympic medallist has been more consistent than explosive in 2025. He has remained healthy so that's a positive and he has maintained his incredible record of not finishing below second (seven competitions; four times first and second three times). But he likely needs a throw in excess of 86.5m if he wants to keep that record going.

Why's that the case?

This is not just a loaded field but this is also a field where the best have at least one explosive throw in their locker per meet. Julian Weber, for example, has six throws over 87m. Anderson Peters, who led the qualifying with a monster throw of 89.53m, isn't as consistent but he will back himself to be amongst the heaviest hitters at the business end. However, Brazil's Luiz Mauricio Da Silva, one of the world leaders coming into the meet, didn't make the cut.

Who are his other rivals?

Never discount what Arshad Nadeem can do. He has been undercooked because of a lack of competition but he still roused himself with a mark of 85.28m off his final throw. The ever-improving Curtis Thompson could be a late bolter for the podium places. Keshorn Walcott and Julius Yego, names from a bygone era, may have a sprinkling of magic in them.

What happened to the other Indians

Apart from Chopra, Sachin Yadav also made the cut with a mark of 83.67m. It wasn't enough for an automatic qualification but it didn't matter as the conditions seemed to be slightly tougher. However, both Rohit Yadav (77.81m) and Yash Vir Singh (77.51m) disappointed.

The finalists and their season's best