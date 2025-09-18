Coaching new world champ Walcott is same like Neeraj, says Klaus

CHENNAI: There is something about Klaus Bartonietz, or so it seems. Last time when he was coaching Neeraj Chopra, his ward became the world champion (Budapest in 2023). In 2024, he began helping Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott. On Thursday, Walcott became the new world champion in Tokyo.

Conversations with Klaus are always illuminating and a discovery of the self. Former coach of Neeraj Chopra, he is an avid reader and loves to share his experiences. When asked what’s the secret behind his Worlds success, like a Zen Master, Klaus said there is no secret: “who does not know anything, he is talking, but who knows, he is quiet.

“The philosophy is we are coaches. We are like teachers. And there's a very wise saying that the teacher opens the door, but the athlete must step in, himself or herself. It is not what you can see sometimes… that coach pressuring and coaching, coaching and the athlete (I had some athletes) would say coach, what to do now? How I am? What I'm doing? No, that's not the way.

“You need self-understanding athletes. Thinking and knowledge and has to be creative in his own training process. I have to do this. Be creative and think. Think for yourself what's necessary. We can learn all the time. All our lives. There is no secret.”

On Thursday, when Chopra was struggling with his throws, Bartonietz was sitting next to the Indian’s new coach Jan Zelezny. However, the German bio-mechanics expert, who coached the Indian until the Paris Olympics last year, was advising Walcott. Neeraj finally finished eighth.

Klaus felt sad to see his former ward missing out on a medal. “I was sad,” he said. “He tried so hard and trained so well.” But the coach could not help but heap praise on his former ward: “He has won Olympic gold, world championships gold, Asian Games champ… everything and he is a role model.”

The association with Walcott started around October 2024 after the bio-mechanics expert left India. “His manager approached me when he heard that I am no more in India,” said the German, adding that he did not want a full-time travelling job. Earlier on, they were communicating through videos. “I said maybe a bit. I left India because I am 77 and did not want to die on the track,” he said. He recalled an incident in Patiala when a foreign coach suddenly expired. “I saw the coffin in front of my window,” he said. “Now I have more hope. I planted potatoes in April and harvested them in July when Walcott was back home for nationals.”