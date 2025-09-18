Neeraj Chopra's World Championships reign ends in Tokyo

CHENNAI: On a night when the men's javelin produced a surprise winner, Neeraj Chopra, usually unflappable and calm, let his frustrations out as he finished eighth, a first time out of the podium places since 2018. A look at how the event transpired and why all the big throws came early...

What were the conditions like?

The afternoon itself was hot but it wasn't as humid as some of the other earlier nights. Sweat wasn't readily visible but what really made it a challenge was the drizzle that greeted the competitors during the second half of the event. On a greasy runway, the throwers tried to keep their grip away from the rain. But not many of them succeeded as the elements made its presence felt. It's kind of why only three athletes improved their mark after two attempts.

What were Chopra's throws like

The 2021 Olympic champion may not be as explosive as some of the other throwers but he's just about the most consistent of the lot. It's what has given him all the global titles as well as a raft of marks over the 85m mark. However, he clearly struggled with something all night long. He's usually a very front-loading competitor in that he sets the early tempo and prefers it when the others chase his mark. However, on Thursday, he was outside the medal placings after the first throw and it seemed to constantly weigh on him. A mark of 84.03m saw him improve on his second throw saw him improve but he wasn't feeling it, in terms of rhythm. He deliberately fouled his 3rd and 5th throws. Post his last throw, he removed some of his equipment and buried his head inside it.

Who excelled?

Most of the big-hitters struggled. Arshad Nadeem had a quizzical look whenever he threw; he had the expression of a man who wasn't too sure as to why the bird wasn't travelling much further. His 82.75m in his third attempt meant the Olympic champion finished 10th. Julian Weber was a similar story. Keshorn Walcott, the 2012 Olympic champion, was the only thrower who felt dialled in and the only one who breached 88m on the day. The familiar frame of Anderson Peters found his range at the beginning and strung together an impressive sequence even if his best was the second throw.

How about Sachin Yadav?

The real surprise of the night. He used the occasion to announce his arrival on the world stage as he out threw his more illustrious compatriot. A personal best of 86.27 on his first throw helped settle whatever nerves, if at all. That put him in second place at the end of the opening throws. While it will rankle him to finish outside the medal places, a fourth place finish shouldn't be sniffed at. Apart from Walcott, the only thrower to have hit the 85m at least thrice.

Top four

Walcott 88.16m, Peters 87.38, Thompson 86.67, Sachin 86.27