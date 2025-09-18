Sindhu sails into quarterfinals of China Masters

SHENZHEN: Star Indian shuttler P V Sindhu sailed into the quarterfinals of the China Masters badminton tournament with a straight-game win over sixth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand here on Thursday.

Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, took just 41 minutes to get the better of the sixth-ranked Thai opponent 21-15 21-15.

By virtue of the win, Sindhu, ranked 14th, improved her head-to-head record against the Thai shuttler to 6-5.

Sindhu will meet the winner of the match between top seed An Se Young of Korea and Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the quarterfinals.

Sindhu, who had exited the recently concluded Hong Kong Open in the first round, was delighted with the straight-game victory and said she was alert from the start against her Thai opponent.

"I am happy with the win and it was very important for me from the beginning to be alert and give my 100 per cent. She (Chochuwong) is a top player. I played her in the Indonesia Open; that time also it was a hard match. After winning the first game, I was much more alert in the second game," the Indian said after the match.

"The points were going equal so it was very important for me to stay close to her as every point counts. I am happy that I am on the winning side and I gave my best.