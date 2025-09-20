IOC confirms Russians competing as neutrals at Milan-Cortina Games and no talks on Israel

MILAN: Russians will be allowed to compete at next year's Milan-Cortina Winter Games but the International Olympic Committee said on Friday it had never discussed banning Israel.

The IOC confirmed after an executive board meeting in Milan that it will follow the system it used at the Paris Games last year, allowing Russians to compete as Individual Neutral Athletes — using the French acronym AIN.

"We also spoke about the individual neutral athletes at Milano-Cortina, this will be nothing new for all of you," IOC president Kirsty Coventry said. "The executive board will take the exact same approach that was done in Paris, so it's just a continuation … nothing has changed from Paris."

The Russian Olympic Committee has been suspended since 2023 by the IOC for breaking the Olympic charter by using an administrative land grab to incorporate regional sports bodies in occupied eastern Ukraine.

IOC restrictions bar Russia from team sports and individual Russian athletes who are in the military or publicly support the invasion of Ukraine. Those who are given neutral status must compete without their national identity, flag, anthem and colors.

Of the 32 "neutral" athletes at the Paris Olympics, 17 previously represented Belarus and 15 represented Russia.

It is still up to each sport's governing body, which run their own Olympic competitions, to assess and enforce neutral status of individual athletes.