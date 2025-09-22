Max Verstappen wins F1's Azerbaijan GP after Oscar Piastri crashes on lap 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan: Max Verstappen looked to be back at his title-winning best. McLaren's title-chasing drivers looked like also-rans.

Verstappen cruised to victory in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday as championship leader Oscar Piastri's first-lap crash allowed Lando Norris to trim his Formula 1 points advantage — but not deal a decisive blow.

Verstappen was in control from start to finish after taking pole position in a chaotic qualifying session Saturday and had a vast lead by the time he made his only pit stop.

"The car was working really well," Verstappen said. "It was pretty straightforward. Of course, it's not easy around here, very windy today so the car is always moving around a little, but of course, incredibly happy with this performance."

George Russell said he was "pretty glad" to see the checkered flag after taking second for Mercedes while battling illness and Carlos Sainz, Jr. was third for Williams' first podium finish in four years.

"Best podium in my career," the former Ferrari driver told the team.

Verstappen made it back-to-back wins for the first time since the Spanish Grand Prix of June 2024 as McLaren's dominance this season came under threat for the second race in a row.