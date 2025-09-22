Meet 15-year-old archer Gatha, who made waves at the Archery Worlds

Considering that this was just her second appearance on the global stage, beating someone who has been in the sport for as long as her life and who has tasted success in this stage is a commendable feat.Perhaps, facing Sehyeon was the icing on the cake for Gatha. "(I felt) we just saw them in videos and all, meeting them in real time would be a dream for me. I am glad that I got to meet them and play with them," she told this daily.

Athletes would have unique experiences of their own after rubbing shoulders with their idol on a competitive stage. For Gatha, that feeling has settled well. "It settled down after I played the World Cup Stage four in Madrid two months ago. I saw everyone and I was like, 'oh, what's there to get excited about?,' They were just normal players like us. It is just that they have worked hard on everything. They have reached this level. So we can also do better," she said. Outside the archery arena, Gatha is someone who was academically smart.

Securing first ranks, Gatha was particularly interested in space science and wanted to make it to the ISRO. Her father Anandrao Khadake recalled the moment when she had to choose between pursuing space science and archery. "So, we asked her to choose one. We told her that you have to select one and when you select one, you don't have to test for another thing in life again. So, she thought for a moment. She said, 'I will go with the archery. I want to play,' Khadake recalled. Gatha initially trained under Ramesh Shirsat of the Indian Archery Academy in Tembhurni.