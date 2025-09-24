Indian delegation presents proposal to host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: A delegation from India has formally presented in London a proposal for hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad to the Evaluation Committee of Commonwealth Sport, the Gujarat government said.

The Indian team was led by Gujarat's Minister of Sports Harsh Sanghavi and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president, P T Usha, during the presentation on Tuesday.

The 2030 edition carries historic significance, marking 100 years of the Commonwealth Sport Movement, and India's bid positions Ahmedabad as the host city for this centenary edition, a release by the Gujarat government said.

Ahmedabad offers a compact games footprint centred on international-standard venues, robust transport systems, and high-quality accommodation, it said.

"Aligned with the Games Reset principles, the proposal places strong emphasis on affordability, inclusivity, flexibility, and sustainability. It commits to integration of para-sport, protection of human rights, promotion of gender equity, and embedding of a long-term legacy framework that ensures benefits extend beyond the Games to athletes, communities, and the wider Commonwealth," the release said.