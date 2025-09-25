Game is too fast now to rely on one style, so we had to evolve: Satwik-Chirag

NEW DELHI: India's top men's doubles shuttlers, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, have attributed their resurgence to evolving their game and developing service variations over the past 16 months.

The former world number one pair has delivered some breathtaking performances recently, following a period sidelined by injuries and illness over the last year and a half.

The duo recently won the bronze medal at the World Championships in Paris and followed up with strong performances, reaching the finals of the Hong Kong Super 500 and China Masters Super 750 tournaments.

Currently ranked number seven in the world, the nine-time BWF World Tour winners are hoping to add a tenth title to their collection soon. They credit their consistent performances to a "side-by-side" strategy they have adopted in recent times.

"We have tried playing side-by-side more often, especially after service to control the pushes," Chirag, who previously relied more on the front-and-back strategy, told PTI Videos.

"(Malaysian) coach Tan Kim Her told us that many pairs are doing it, and we too felt it worked well. Once a guy serves, the other splits up at the front court to catch the pushes. It has really worked for us in the last two to three tournaments," he added.

The duo has also worked on service variations, with Chirag developing a flat serve that has become his key weapon.

"In the last couple of tournaments, we've served a lot better than in the past year. The game is too fast to rely on one style. You need multiple ways to score points, and that's what we are trying to develop," he said.

The past 16 months have been a test of resilience for the pair, with Satwik battling a shoulder injury and Chirag facing fitness issues. Their ranking dropped to 27 at one stage, raising concerns in the badminton circles.

"Everybody expects results, but there are plenty of factors not in your hands. To return from 27th to the top eight within a few months after injuries is commendable. Despite setbacks, we've played countless semifinals and two finals, which I think is really commendable."

Their bronze at the World Championships in Paris, their second after 2022, provided a significant confidence boost.

"We had tough draws and opponents we hadn't fared well against in the past. Winning those matches gave us the confidence to believe again. That confidence helped us in the back-to-back finals in Hong Kong and China Masters in Shenzhen that followed, even though we couldn't always cross the line," said Chirag.

While their attacking game remains a strength, Satwik admitted that their defence still requires fine-tuning.

"Compared to the top pairs, we lag in that area. At crucial moments, we tend to attack rather than defend, unlike the Koreans who stay calm and solid. If we can defend strongly under pressure, it will take us much further. We start to open in rallies, but when it heats up, we tend to go attacking, so improving defence under pressure is the key," said Satwik.

Much of their evolution has come under Malaysian coach Tan Kim Her, who guided them in their formative years and has overseen their recent resurgence.

"The camaraderie is special," Satwik added. "He used to joke that he'll only post our pictures once we win medals. After the Worlds, he said, 'Finally, I can pose with you guys.' Now he tells us, 'once you start, there's no stopping.' We trust him completely, and that bond has always helped us push ourselves further."

The pair are currently enjoying a short break.

"Right now, we are switching off our phones and spending time at home," Satwik said. "I am here to celebrate Dussehra with friends, and Chirag is also enjoying family time. Being back home with friends and family really helps to relax the mind before getting back to Hyderabad for practice."

With the French Open and Denmark Open lined up next, Chirag added, "We may not have crossed the line in the finals yet, but the confidence from the Worlds has put us on track. We just need to stick to our strategies, keep evolving, and make sure we are ready for the next tournaments."