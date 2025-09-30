Omaha police ticket boxing champ Crawford for reckless driving, order him out of vehicle at gunpoint

OMAHA, Neb.: Omaha police ordered champion boxer Terence “Bud” Crawford out of his vehicle at gunpoint during a traffic stop for reckless driving early Sunday, hours after his hometown held a parade to celebrate his victory over Canelo Alvarez two weeks ago.

A video circulating on social media showed a portion of the traffic stop. Police Chief Todd Schmaderer ordered an internal affairs investigation, a move Mayor John Ewing said he supported.

According to a news release, officers working in the downtown area observed a vehicle driving recklessly shortly before 1:30 a.m. While speaking with the driver, an officer observed a gun on the driver’s side floorboard. All four occupants were ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

The driver was later identified as Crawford upon verification of his driver’s license. Crawford was ticketed for reckless driving. One passenger, a member of Crawford’s security team, was also found to be carrying a legal firearm. Police confirmed all occupants of the vehicle are legally permitted to carry firearms. A police supervisor and lieutenant responded to the scene at Crawford’s request.

Crawford’s spokeswoman said Sunday night that he had no comment.