Asia C'ships: Ayush marches into semis after straight sets win vs Christie

In the first set, Christie was trying to push him towards the backside of the court, but he was not just playing the points; he was constructing them and eventually took those points into his account. And as that balance improves, his game starts to look far more dangerous and far less predictable.

"He’s been working specifically on the accuracy of his downward shots. He is always leaning naturally toward explosive, full-blooded smashes, but now, instead of relying only on raw power, he’s beginning to mix in a softer touch. He needs to use more deception, drop shots, flatter exchanges," Chopda stressed.

"While the World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn has been stretched to three-game battles in his last couple of matches, Shetty has wrapped both his wins in straight games—arriving into the clash sharper, cleaner, and physically more prepared," his coach believes.