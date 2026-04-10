Asia C'ships: Ayush marches into semis after straight sets win vs Christie

BENGALURU: At the Badminton Asia Championships in China, 20-year-old Ayush Shetty produced a fearless, statement-making performance to storm into the semi-finals, taking down fourth seed Jonatan Christie in straight games on Thursday — announcing himself as a genuine title-bidder with power, poise, and total control. He beat Christie in straight sets 23-21, 21-17.
It will also be India's first medal at the Badminton Asia Championships since Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's men's doubles gold in 2023. It will also be India's first in this category since HS Prannoy clinched bronze in the 2018 edition.
"Beating the world's top 5 players in the last three matches is incredible. It's a big morale boost for him now," said Sagar Chopda, who trains Shetty at Centre for Badminton Excellence on the outskirts of the city.
Built to attack, but now learning to control the game — Shetty is evolving in real time. The 6'5 tall, naturally aggressive shuttler has always thrived on sharp, attacking badminton. "In China, where conditions are slower, and rallies demand patience, he has completely adapted his identity on court. It’s a visible shift in maturity, and honestly, a proud moment to watch a young player," Chopda added.
In the first set, Christie was trying to push him towards the backside of the court, but he was not just playing the points; he was constructing them and eventually took those points into his account. And as that balance improves, his game starts to look far more dangerous and far less predictable.
"He’s been working specifically on the accuracy of his downward shots. He is always leaning naturally toward explosive, full-blooded smashes, but now, instead of relying only on raw power, he’s beginning to mix in a softer touch. He needs to use more deception, drop shots, flatter exchanges," Chopda stressed.
"While the World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn has been stretched to three-game battles in his last couple of matches, Shetty has wrapped both his wins in straight games—arriving into the clash sharper, cleaner, and physically more prepared," his coach believes.
Famous for his deceptive playing style, Kunlavut will use all his experience and deceptive shots, but Shetty just needs to go to court fearlessly and play his game, said his coach. "Under, Coach Irynshaw, Ayush is working on new drills. He is working on his endurance level. Under coach Irynshaw, he improved endurance and recovery." Shetty, who lost to Kunlavut in the previous meet, would be looking to clinch the title this time.
Today, when he was pushed to the deep back corner, instead of dropping it softly to the net, he drove it back flat, leaving Christie stunned. His straight smashes, steep downward shots, and overhead accuracy were all flawless, Chopda said.
Picture caption: India's Ayush Shetty during a rally against Jonatan Christie, Indonesia, at the Badminton Asia Championship in China on Friday | BAC