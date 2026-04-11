Ayush Shetty storms into Badminton Asia Championships final

NINGBO: India's Ayush Shetty stormed into the final with a stunning three-game win over top seed and defending champion Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn, assuring himself of at least a silver medal at the Badminton Asia Championships here on Saturday.

The world No.25 rode on his superior attack and robust defence to script a sensational 10-21, 21-19, 21-17 comeback win over Vitidsarn, the Paris Olympics silver medallist and 2023 world champion.

With the win, Ayush became the first Indian men's singles player after Dinesh Khanna to reach the finals of the prestigious tournament.

Khanna remains the only Indian to win the men's singles gold at the continental meet way back in 1965.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the doubles title in 2023.

Ayush, the US Open Super 300 champion, will face either Chinese Taipei's fourth seed Chou Tien Chen or second seeded Chinese Shi Yu Qi in the summit clash.

The Indian didn't drop a single game coming into the final. But he had suffered a straight game loss to Vitidsarn the last time they faced off at the Arctic Open last year.