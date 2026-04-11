Parents don't watch him live but shuttler Ayush Shetty keeps making significant strides

CHENNAI: As Ayush Shetty, with pure grit and skills to match the same, was gradually making history in China on Saturday, his parents were staying away from live action. It was a conscious choice on their part. Call it premonition or superstition, that has become a norm for the family ever since he started playing international events. Instead, they were just doing their prayers and hoping for the best.

"We don't watch his live matches. Whatever matches are on, we just pray to God and sit. We never watch live matches. We watch the highlights later. This mostly started after he started playing international events. We didn't watch him during his World Junior Championships too. We watched the highlights," Shalmili Shetty, his mother, told The New Indian Express.

"The academy (Centre of Excellence, where Ayush trains) also always asks us 'you want to watch, you want to travel with him'," she said.

Shalmili's prayers were answered on the day. Ayush played like a man possessed to enter the history books in the ongoing Asian Championships in Ningbo on Saturday. Most of his smashes were on point. With dogged determination (something that is ingrained in him ever since he was a kid), the 20-year-old was putting his body on the line, making some mind-bending returns. By the time the semifinal contest reached the business end, the usually-assured Kunlavut Vitidsarn — his opponent on the day — could be seen scrambling to stay alive. The World No 1 Vitidsarn literally tried every trick in the book to stop Shetty's momentum, but the latter was simply undeniable. After a captivating 75-minute contest, Ayush came out on top, winning 10-21, 21-19, 21-17.

Needless to say, this is monumental. He is now the first from the country to reach the final (men's singles) of the continental meet since 1965.

"Just can't express what's going through today. Really happy, He was facing World No 1, it's definitely a huge win," Shalmili, who's a homemaker, said.