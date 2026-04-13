Always wanted to be one of the best in the world: Ayush Shetty

CHENNAI: Ayush Shetty is living his dream at the moment. Badminton is his language and he had always dreamt about trading the shuttle with the best in business. In the last few days, he was doing just that with remarkable aplomb. A sensational run that helped him join a rare club.

"I always wanted to be one of the best players in the world, that was always my dream. Back then (when he was much younger), I didn't believe it as much as I do now. Over the period of time, I really started believing that I really want to be the best. I have to put in the work. Now I really believe that I want to be the best and I'm working hard on that," Ayush, fresh after capturing a rare silver medal at the Badminton Asia Championships in China, said in a media interaction facilitated by the Badminton Association of India.

That growing belief was evident throughout the course of last week during the continental meet in Ningbo. It was more than just a silver medal for India. It was a performance that could echo for years to come. In the process, it also provided a glimpse into the future of Indian badminton. Ayush sent a powerful message, stamping his arrival in a grand manner.

Giants of the game were left scratching their heads in the process as the 20-year-old Karnataka player, still raw at this level, outwitted them like a seasoned professional. World No 7 Li Shi Feng, World No 4 Jonatan Christie, World No 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn were some of his prized scalps. Reflecting on his performances, he said trusting the process helped him navigate those crunch matches.

"The process, I just kept trusting the process, thinking that I'm doing the right things. I kept believing in myself, I think that was the most important part. If you look skill-wise, I was playing more attacking this week. I didn't want to go defensive. That was a key point," he said.