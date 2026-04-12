Giant slayer Ayush claims silver after stunning run to final

BENGALURU: Heartbreak for India—but drenched in pride. Playing the men’s singles final against the World No. 2 Shi Yu Qi, Ayush Shetty faltered in straight games, losing 8-21, 10-21 in just 41 minutes to clinch a silver medal at the Badminton Asia Championships on Sunday.
Even if it ends with silver, this was a campaign that glowed gold. In a chat with The New Indian Express before the tournament, Shetty had said, “I can beat anyone in the top 20”— and he backed it up in style. Barring the final against Shi, he took down a formidable lineup: Kunlavut Vitidsarn (World Number 11), Jonatan Christie (Number 4), Chi Yu-jen (Number 20), and Li Shifeng (Number 7).
Outclassed on the day, yes—but never outplayed in spirit. He walks away with something far greater: belief, respect, and the promise of a future that looks bright. "We are extremely proud of the way he performed in the tournament," said Sagar Chopda, who trains Shetty at Centre for Badminton Excellence.
It was a similar start for Shetty, much like the way his match against Vitidsarn unfolded the previous day. Shetty was forced back too early. The Chinese shuttler was dominating the net with precise interceptions and drifts. He dictated play from the backcourt with steep, downward strokes, catching Shetty off guard at times.
Chopda was disappointed and said that Ayush had more to offer. “He seemed just a shade below his usual sharpness. There were moments where he needed to control the rallies with greater composure, show a bit more patience, and be sharper in his approach to the net. Against Shi, small margins matter.
“Opponent's smashes were exactly next to the sidelines or on the lines, which aren’t usually Shi’s go-to weapons, but still, it looked effective today.”
Errors in judgment costed Shetty a few crucial points, especially when his opponent sent those high, teasing lifts deep into the backcourt. “That second challenge was unnecessary—the shuttle was clearly out,” the coach noted.
"This final was all about holding the nerves. At 20, playing on the biggest stage against the world’s best demands immense composure, and I believe he just fell slightly short today," Chopda said.
"He might feel bad the way he played the final, but he needs to trust the process of what he was doing. He also should keep his trust with the people working with him," Chopda stressed. This run is also expected to propel him into the top 20 of the world rankings—a major milestone at this stage of his career.