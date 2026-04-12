Giant slayer Ayush claims silver after stunning run to final

It was a similar start for Shetty, much like the way his match against Vitidsarn unfolded the previous day. Shetty was forced back too early. The Chinese shuttler was dominating the net with precise interceptions and drifts. He dictated play from the backcourt with steep, downward strokes, catching Shetty off guard at times.

Chopda was disappointed and said that Ayush had more to offer. “He seemed just a shade below his usual sharpness. There were moments where he needed to control the rallies with greater composure, show a bit more patience, and be sharper in his approach to the net. Against Shi, small margins matter.

“Opponent's smashes were exactly next to the sidelines or on the lines, which aren’t usually Shi’s go-to weapons, but still, it looked effective today.”