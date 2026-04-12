Really proud with the way I played throughout this week: Ayush Shetty after 'special' silver medal

CHENNAI: Ayush Shetty has been the talk of the town for the last few days and rightly so. At the Ningbo Olympic Sports Center in China, the 20-year-old, having already broken a long-standing barrier in the Badminton Asia Championships, was seeking yet another ground-breaking win in the final on Sunday — a victory that would have left a far-reaching impact on India's sporting landscape.

However, he fell just short of his mark, pocketing a silver medal in the process. He might have missed out on gold but that does not diminish his overall accomplishment.

Having beaten some of the cream of the sport, including World No 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn, in the last few days, Ayush faced another steep hurdle in the form of Shi Yu Qi. Ayush might have discovered a rare fire in his locker in the build-up to the final but Shi, a seasoned star who has played many high-stakes ties at this level, was always going to be a tall order for the Indian. Moreover, Shi had the advantage of playing in familiar conditions in front of home fans.

The Indian soon found that out. Egged on by the vocal fans, Shi came, conquered and sealed the tie in no time. Ayush, playing his first final at this level, seemed to be overawed by the occasion as Shi kept picking up points at will with some crafty shots — pinpoint smashes & delicate shots delivered with deceptions on odd occasions — and all over the court. In the second game, Ayush, having made some adjustments to his game, put up an improved show with some sharp returns and good defence. However, just when it seemed like he would take charge (in the early stages of Game 2), Shi regained control of the game before going to capture the match. In the end, the score read 21-8, 21-10 in Shi's favour.

In isolation, that score indicates a grim reading. But given his exploits over the last few days, Ayush can walk away with his head held high. Moreover, Ayush is barely 20 and still getting accustomed to playing crunch matches with big players at the elite level. "It was a really good week for me. I had some great wins and all the matches were really tough. I'm really proud with the way I played throughout this week," Ayush said after the final. "For the final, I'm a bit disappointed. I wanted to have a great match but Shi Yu Qi was by far the better player today (Sunday). He kept the pressure going and he never let me come back into the match. I need to work on my endurance, my strength and variation from the back. It's a good lesson for me and I'll take it as a learning."

Dinesh Khanna was the last men's singles player from India to win the continental event in 1965. That just highlights Ayush's astronomical effort. He might have just missed out on Khanna's effort but Ayush is pleased with his overall effort. "Achieving this (reaching the final) after 61 years is really special for me and it motivates me to keep working harder and come back even stronger."

Class topper to history-maker

Like most kids, Ayush's association with badminton began as an amusement at his backyard in Karkala, Udupi before he made a decision to religiously follow the sport and pursue a career out of it. From the outside, that ambition might have seemed daunting, some might even have brushed it aside given the circumstances surrounding him — his location, competition and the dedication required to make the cut — but Ayush, barely a young kid in school then, was firm in his choice.

Academics, like most regular pupils, could have been a more favourable choice as he used to top his classes regularly. Chess was also an option, something that he was playing alongside badminton during his early years in school, but he ultimately opted for the racquet sport. At an age when most are more concerned about trivial matters (and understandably so), Ayush, an introvert who has always had that air of calmness about him according to his mother, had found his calling.

He persuaded his parents to give him an opportunity to take a plunge to prove his salt. By nature, people in his circle considered him to be a shy kid, a bit timid perhaps. That was something his mother, Shalmili Shetty, felt could work against him while chasing his dreams away from home. "People who know him know that he's a big introvert. He doesn't talk much. He's a little scared as to how he'll manage things," she said.

But when it came to badminton, he used to be as bold as they come. "'I'll prove and show you I'll be doing something great in badminton'," is what he used to tell his parents when he was looking to convince them. With that conviction and the blessings of his parents, Ayush left the comforts of home to head to Bengaluru. With his mother and sister moving along with him, Ayush, armed with boundless energy and a healthy dose of talent, gradually climbed the ladder. Countless hours of training, including early morning sessions, had become a routine. Sessions that could break any spirit but Ayush embraced it.

His talent had not gone unnoticed as he was eventually roped in by Centre of Excellence, formerly known as Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, when he was around 17 and he has never looked back since.