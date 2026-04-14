Good to know that a lot of people take me as an inspiration: Sindhu

BENGALURU: At the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre on Saturday, a 90-minute drive from the city on a good day, thousands of people gathered to put their bodies on the line. Over 8000 participants tested themselves, some of them somewhat unconvincingly, as part of the Ultrahuman HYROX Bengaluru, a two-day fitness carnival.

There was one truly world-class athlete as part of the pack. PV Sindhu, a Puma ambassador. The multiple-time Olympic medallist and one of India's greatest ever athletes featured in the mixed relay category. She had to run, carry weights through a course in one of the giant halls inside the complex as well as use the ergometer, a machine typically used by elite rowers to chisel their muscles.

Before she was cheered on by Harmanpreet Kaur, India's World Cup-winning captain and another Puma ambassador, Sindhu spoke to The New Indian Express on what makes her happy these days, her 2026, what training with Irwansyah Adi Pratama has added to her game and why she feels women's badminton has completely changed with the ushering in of a new generation. Excerpts:

On the legacy you will leave behind (will it be the medals or something more fundamental)

It's overall. It's been a journey. Olympic medals, World Championships medals but also being a role model to a lot of youngsters. I'm happy that a lot of youngsters look up to me, people who want to start playing sport and wanting to actually become like me. It's good to know that a lot of people take me as an inspiration and want to take up playing sport.

On how important that is you (being an inspiring figure for the next generation)

More than important, it's good to see that and feel happy about it. When kids look up to me, they know 'okay, we have a role model in mind. We want to become like her, how hard it takes to become a champion or come to her level'. When people come and ask me, I do tell them (the things that I did when I was growing up). It reminds me a lot about what my parents used to tell me when I was growing up (smiles).

On the things you have been working on with Irwansyah

Right now, the game has completely changed. It was a faster game when Wang Yihan, Tai (Tzu-ying) and Carolina (Marin)... since they are not here, I think the game has become slower. Longer rallies and longer games, so you need to adapt to that. So, that's what I'm doing, to be able to be on court for a longer period of time. It's about being patient and being calm. And that change has to be both in terms of mental and physical. In terms of mental, calmer, more patient. In terms of physical, you have to have the ability to withstand every physical point.