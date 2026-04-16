Blitz, table tennis and padel: What Vaishali did off the board

BENGALURU: Whenever R Vaishali had some free time in Paphos, the idyllic resort town in Cyprus where the Candidates was held, she either played table tennis or padel. Vaishali doesn't consider herself to be a good table tennis player. In fact, in one of the interviews, she called herself a 'terrible' player.

It's just that she wanted to, at least every now and then, forget about the chess world. She didn't want to always think about openings, rook-bishop endgames and castling queenside. She was feeling a lot of pressure, especially after beginning the tournament with four draws and one defeat. So the 24-year-old engaged in some form of eustress to calm her mind.

It's where M Pranesh played a key role behind the scenes. Officially, the 19-year-old, who became a GM at the age of 16, went to Cyprus to be Vaishali's second. Someone who would help in preparation and coming up with novelties. Unofficially, Pranesh, another RB Ramesh product, was there as a sparring partner. "He's a fun person to be around," Vaishali said in a small interview to Chessbase India after winning the Candidates tournament on Wednesday. "Lots of things were happening within me, it was crazy. It was Ramesh sir's idea to take Pranesh."