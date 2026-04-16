Former IOA chief N Ramachandran no more

CHENNAI: Former Indian Olympic Association president N Ramachandran breathed his last in Chennai on Thursday. He was the World Squash Federation (WSF) president from 2008 to 2016. Ramachandran has not been keeping well for quite some time and will be a big loss for the squash fraternity. He served as the secretary general of the Squash Racket Federation of India and led squash revolution in India starting the fabled Indian Squash Academy here in Chennai.

The former IOA president, who is also the brother of former BCCI chief N Srinivasan, was elected in 2014 after a big turmoil in the IOA that led to de-recognition by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over governance issues and unethical elections. He continued until 2017. He was considered one of the most astute sports administrators in the country. He was president of the Indian Triathlon Federation as well. Such has been his contribution towards the squash that last year on the 25th year celebration of his brainchild Indian Squash Academy, he was made the first life member of the WSF. He was 77.