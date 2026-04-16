Vaishali, the OG sister now world contender

BENGALURU: Even as Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa was beginning to make waves within Chennai's imposing chess circle, he wasn't even the best player in his immediate family. That honour went to R Vaishali. His elder sister, the story goes, had even beaten Magnus Carlsen in an over-the-board simul in Chennai when the Norwegian had come to India to take part in the World Championship match against Viswanathan Anand in 2013.

So, Pragg, even though he was breaking several age-group records, was still known as Vaishali's brother. That, though, changed very quickly as he started racking up the required norms to make Grandmaster. In 2018, after Pragg had become GM at the age of 12, there was a role reversal of sorts.

Vaishali had become Pragg's sister. In her own way, she was making a name for herself on the world stage. She had become an IM and had two GM norms but the third and final one took time to come. It began to eat at her. In the interim, her brother, who took to the game after watching his sister, had become a super GM.