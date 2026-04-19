Warm homecoming for Vaishali after historic Candidates win

CHENNAI: When Ramesh Babu got a call from Nagalakshmi around 12.10am, his wife and mother of candidates champion R Vaishali, it was known that her flight had landed in Chennai, from Frankfurt.

Days after beating Kateryn Lagno in the final round of the Women’s candidates at Paphos, Cyprus to emerge victorious, Vaishali returned to Chennai midnight on Sunday.

The international arrivals at the Chennai International airport saw an outpour of emotions much before her arrival. Families reuniting, children finally getting to see their parents who were just pixels of various colours on their mobile screens for a while. As flight activity got curtailed due to US-Israel’s war with Iran, those waiting at the terminal had their reasons to have their emotions.

But at the extreme left of the A5 exit of the T2, Vaishali’s father, relatives and friends patiently waited, even after knowing that she had landed. While her father waited for his daughter, son and wife like any other man would, the relatives and friends kept their excitement levels on top. Around 30-35 school students trying to battle sleep kept waiting, as they were to unfurl a banner which read ‘R Vaishali, Candidates Champion.’