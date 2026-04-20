Four foreign wrestling coaches shortlisted, to be interviewed on April 21

CHENNAI: Four foreign coaches will be interviewed jointly by Sports Authority of India and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) in presence of representatives from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Tuesday. One of them is set to be appointed as the high performance director (HPD) while others are expected to be given charge of coaching the wrestlers in three separate styles — women's wrestling, men's freestyle and Greco-Roman.

The WFI has forwarded the names to the SAI and all of them are almost finalised for the jobs. As reported by this daily, Shako Bentinidis, former coach of Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, is set to take over as the men's freestyle coach. Kosei Akaishi from Japan and Gogi Koguashvili have been shortlisted for coaching women's and Greco-Roman wrestlers respectively. Akaishi is two-time Olympic medallist from Japan while Koguashvili is five-time world champion and a bronze medallist from the 1992 Olympics.

USA's Ian Butler, in all probability, will be appointed as the wrestling HPD. Butler is a professional fighter, elite world-level grappler, and internationally recognised wrestling coach. He is a two-time world medallist, Pan-American silver medallist, and multiple Open Champion who has competed across top global combat sports platforms. He is also the founder and owner of Silverback Wrestling Club, one of the fastest growing wrestling development systems in the USA. He has worked with the USA and Canada national teams as well.

"From our side, we have finalised them and now the SAI and TOPS have to take a call," a WFI source told this daily. "We want these foreign coaches to join as soon as possible because the Asian Games are scheduled in a few months. Except the Japanese coach, everyone has given a nod to join at the earliest. The Japanese coach is right now contracted with IIS Bellary and that was an issue. However, even the IIS has agreed to relieve him before the end of the contract period, so now he can also join the women's team," added the source.