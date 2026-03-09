Bajrang's ex-coach Shako expresses interest in coaching men's freestyle wrestlers

CHENNAI: Bajrang Punia's former coach Shako Bentinidis may return to India in a new role as the foreign coach of men's freestyle wrestlers. The Georgian's association saw Punia winning the Asian Games medal in 2018, winning bronze at the 2019 World Championships to qualify for the 2020 Olympics and then clinching a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games. The two parted ways late in 2021.

"Shako has shown interest in coaching the men's freestyle wrestlers and mailed his resume," a source in the know of things told this daily. "Given his previous stint in India and his interest, he may get the job. The resume will be forwarded to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for screening. Once that is done then the WFI and SAI will hold an interview before finalising the candidate," added the source.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) invited applications from foreign coaches in September last year. The tenure of the coaches is till the 2026 Asian Games with a possibility of extension till the 2028 LA Olympics based on performance and mutual agreement.

Apart from Shako, USA's coach Ian Butler and Iranian Saeid Abbaszadeh also mailed their CVs. Butler has shown interest in coaching the women wrestlers while the Iranian can be the new coach for men's Greco-Roman grapplers. Butler is a two-time World Championships medallist. "The American coach's expectation is quite high but he is ready for negotiation. There can be issues with the Iranian due the ongoing West Asia Conflict but the coaches have to join by April so there is some time left," said the source.