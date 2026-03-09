Bajrang's ex-coach Shako expresses interest in coaching men's freestyle wrestlers

CHENNAI: Bajrang Punia's former coach Shako Bentinidis may return to India in a new role as the foreign coach of men's freestyle wrestlers. The Georgian's association saw Punia winning the Asian Games medal in 2018, winning bronze at the 2019 World Championships to qualify for the 2020 Olympics and then clinching a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games. The two parted ways late in 2021.
"Shako has shown interest in coaching the men's freestyle wrestlers and mailed his resume," a source in the know of things told this daily. "Given his previous stint in India and his interest, he may get the job. The resume will be forwarded to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for screening. Once that is done then the WFI and SAI will hold an interview before finalising the candidate," added the source.
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) invited applications from foreign coaches in September last year. The tenure of the coaches is till the 2026 Asian Games with a possibility of extension till the 2028 LA Olympics based on performance and mutual agreement.
Apart from Shako, USA's coach Ian Butler and Iranian Saeid Abbaszadeh also mailed their CVs. Butler has shown interest in coaching the women wrestlers while the Iranian can be the new coach for men's Greco-Roman grapplers. Butler is a two-time World Championships medallist. "The American coach's expectation is quite high but he is ready for negotiation. There can be issues with the Iranian due the ongoing West Asia Conflict but the coaches have to join by April so there is some time left," said the source.
Earlier, the federation had zeroed in on former Russian wrestler Anatoly Beloglazov, the 1980 Moscow Olympics gold medallist in the 52kg weight category, to coach the men's freestyle wrestlers. However, the Russian was expecting remuneration higher than what the SAI can afford. Former India women's team coach Andrew Cook also applied for the same position but could not land the job.
Deepak seeks trials
Meanwhile, the WFI had pushed forward the selection trials of the national teams for Senior Asian Championships scheduled in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from April 6 to 12. Earlier, the selection trials for women were scheduled on Monday (March 9) at IG Stadium, New Delhi while for men, it was to be held the next day in Lucknow. Now the trials will be held on March 17 at the two venues simultaneously. "The date was changed as women and Greco-Roman wrestlers got stranded in Tirana, Albania," said a WFI official.
As per the selection criteria, only those who have won medals at nationals, Federation Cup and a few other specified events are eligible to compete in the trials. Deepak Punia (86kg), former Worlds silver medallist and Olympian, didn't take part in the above-mentioned events rendering him ineligible for the trials. He has requested the WFI to allow him to compete in the trials. "We have received his request to exempt him from the eligibility criteria. It will be difficult to do that as this may set a precedent and make other wrestlers come up with the similar request," added the official.