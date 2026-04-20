Vaishali to take short break after Candidates victory

CHENNAI: R Vaishali will start preparing for the World Championships after taking a well earned short break from the circuit. At the felicitation function organised by the Tamil Nadu State Chess Association (TNSCA) for winning the women’s Candidates event in Cyprus, the Indian GM also said the one reason why she won was her ability to ‘keep defending well in worse positions’.

“It’s hard to point one,” she said when asked what attribute of hers gave her the crown. “I played decently in all areas. It’s very hard to point one. Maybe I was resilient. I didn’t give up in some positions. I had some worse positions but I kept defending well.”

That’s true. In multiple games throughout the tournament, she found herself in tricky situations but she protected her king by employing a lot of tactics or she found resources which allowed her to build middle game pressure. The 24-year-old said that she wasn’t sure of winning the tournament, even in the final round. “It was not clear until the last game. It was just wide open. Even in the last round, 5-6 players had a chance to win the tournament,’’ said Vaishali.