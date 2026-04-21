Too much on Hockey India's plate

Gap between WC and Asiad fewer than three weeks

They are the top-ranked Asian team and have been for a long time. They will have the chance to winning that spot in Japan but there's a spanner in the works. What kind of squad to select for the World Cup in Belgium and Netherlands in August? With the World Cup final set for August 30 and the Asian Games beginning on September 19, a turnaround time of fewer than three weeks may be too tight for an elite squad to focus on two big tournaments.

It's understood that Craig Fulton wants to have a proper crack at the World Cup. The South African coach, who was appointed following India's dismal showing at the last edition (they lost to New Zealand in a crossover fixture before the last eight stage), is acutely aware of what may happen if he tries to compromise at the World Cup because of the Asian Games. But there are no margins for error at the Asian Games as if they do not win gold, qualification for the LA Games could be in peril. It may also lead to Fulton facing the sack. It's understood that HI will prioritise winning gold at the Asian Games. It's also why there's a decision facing Fulton and the support staff.