Too much on Hockey India's plate

BENGALURU: These are testing times for Hockey India. On Monday, the Delhi High Court held Bhola Nath Singh, the body's secretary general, and HI in contempt of court. The court's judgment followed a contempt plea by Syeed Asima Ali, the elected vice-president of HI, who had alleged non-compliance by the body's officials.
There was another significant development on Monday. Away from prying eyes, a 36-strong squad of probables, started the next camp at the Sports Authority of India (campus) in the city. It contained the likes of Manpreet Singh, who hadn't figured in the last camp following the completion of the Hockey India League (HIL). The midfielder, one cap away from equalling Dilip Tirkey's India record of 412, wasn't picked on disciplinary grounds. In fact, the 33-year-old, part of two Olympic medal-winning sides, is yet to feature for the country this year.
Bilateral series in May?
But Manpreet is back for this camp, scheduled to run in Bengaluru till May 9. This camp is important for a few reasons. One, the squad may look to play a series before the next edition of the Pro League in Europe in June. The men's team, still winless in normal time in 2026 in the competition, will likely see the probables whittled down before they leave for the Europe leg (their first match is against Netherlands on June 14).
The men's team, currently ranked eighth in the world, after enduring five losses in eight in the meet, will tell themselves that there are no real long-term consequences to losing in the Pro-League. They are in no real danger of relegation as Pakistan lie bottom, pointless. But as they are virtually out of the running to qualify for the Olympics from the Pro League — the toppers get that spot and India are, right now, 18 points behind Belgium with only eight games remaining — attention will turn to sealing that spot via winning the Asian Games.
Gap between WC and Asiad fewer than three weeks
They are the top-ranked Asian team and have been for a long time. They will have the chance to winning that spot in Japan but there's a spanner in the works. What kind of squad to select for the World Cup in Belgium and Netherlands in August? With the World Cup final set for August 30 and the Asian Games beginning on September 19, a turnaround time of fewer than three weeks may be too tight for an elite squad to focus on two big tournaments.
It's understood that Craig Fulton wants to have a proper crack at the World Cup. The South African coach, who was appointed following India's dismal showing at the last edition (they lost to New Zealand in a crossover fixture before the last eight stage), is acutely aware of what may happen if he tries to compromise at the World Cup because of the Asian Games. But there are no margins for error at the Asian Games as if they do not win gold, qualification for the LA Games could be in peril. It may also lead to Fulton facing the sack. It's understood that HI will prioritise winning gold at the Asian Games. It's also why there's a decision facing Fulton and the support staff.
Do they go full on with their first 18 for both assignments knowing full well it could backfire. Or do they prioritise by picking two squads, one for the World Cup and one for the Asian Games? It's likely that they may be end up mixing and matching, with several members featuring in both teams.
That process commenced on Monday.