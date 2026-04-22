From troubled childhood to Indian wrestling HPD: Butler's story

CHENNAI: USA's Ian Butler on Tuesday was appointed high performance director (HPD) for Indian wrestlers. Even as the American could not attend the meeting held to finalise the appointments, he along with three more foreign coaches were roped in by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) after being recommended by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) keeping the upcoming Asian Games in mind.
As reported by The New Indian Express, Georgia's Emzarios Shako Bentinidis (freestyle), Russia's Gogi Koguashvili (Greco-Roman) and Japan's Kosei Akaishi (women's wrestling) were appointed as specialist coaches apart from Butler after an online meeting. While the Japanese coach is in India and expected to join the women's team by Sunday, Shako is likely to arrive in the country soon. The Russian coach's arrival will be finalised after the completion of the required paperwork.
Butler, 35, spoke to this daily and confidently said that he is the missing piece of the puzzle that India was looking for and his appointment will take Indian wrestling to a new height. "I think India is on the rise when it comes to wrestling. I honestly think I'm like 'I'm also on the rise as well'. Honestly I think you guys can win the 2028 Olympics," he affirmed during the conversation.
A professional fighter and founder of the Silverback Wrestling Club in the USA, Butler had a troubled childhood. Born in St Louis, he along with his mother moved to southern California in search of a better life. As they were homeless, pursuing sports like baseball and football was difficult.
"We decided to take up wrestling and at the age of five I became a wrestler." However, about a year later, he was taken away from his mother as she was suffering from drug abuse. "I was around six then. I was taken to a foster home. I was without my parents, I was without my mom and it's not my mom's fault, like we grew up in misery. Then my mother's best friend took me with her to San Diego and it was her who took care of me and made sure I pursue the sports I love."
By that time, his mother got back to normal and then he shifted with her to St Louis. Tragedy struck again as he started hanging out with wrong people in the high school and almost died of drug overdose. "...I got into drugs and fell into the wrong crowd, and ended up overdoing drugs by accident by having a full candy box. And from there I left school. (They) put pills in my candy box. And I saw it — the pill box, I think it was candy, and they thought it was funny. I almost killed myself due to the drug overdose and my heart almost stopped beating. I remember the nurse and the hospital. The nurse asked me why I am hanging out with wrong people and stuff like. She advised me to go back to wrestling. Honestly, that changed my life completely. And that's when I just started focusing on wrestling. I didn't go through public schooling anymore. I just went to my club and that was it, and I got my life back on track. And then I made it to college and then Katie (his mother) passed away when I was in college."
With the focus entirely on the sports, Butler started competing in various tournaments. He then founded Silverback Wrestling Club, one the fastest growing wrestling development systems in the USA, producing state champions and collegiate wrestlers nationwide.
Butler has seen Indian wrestlers in action and strongly believes that they can be world beaters. "The women wrestlers from India are good. That woman from India (Vinesh Phogat) almost won gold medal at the Paris Olympics. She should have won it. I would have made it possible had I been there by her side." He also talked about Aman Sehrawat (although he didn't remember the name). "He is pretty quick. The Indian wrestlers, especially those in the lower weight categories are really good. They are really quick and can win Olympic medals."
The American wants to join the Indian wrestlers as soon as possible. "I could not attend the meeting but once the formalities are completed I would like to reach India at the earliest. I will make sure the Indian wrestlers train with internationally-renowned grapplers. So many of them train at my regional training centres. I will bring them to India so both can learn from each other. I will also make arrangements for overseas training of Indian wrestlers. The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics is right down the street from my house and I promise that you guys can win the Olympics. I think India can be a powerhouse in the next 10 years to come."
More than the seniors, he wants to work with U16 and U20 wrestlers. "In that way, I can create a feeder line that can keep India at the top for the next 20-30 years. No matter whether I am there or not but these budding wrestlers will keep winning medals for India in the next two or three decades."
Only time will tell what Butler will do to Indian wrestling but given his past struggles and the way he managed to build his life from the scratch, the country's wrestlers can definitely expect a coach who can change their lives for the better.