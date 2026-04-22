From troubled childhood to Indian wrestling HPD: Butler's story

CHENNAI: USA's Ian Butler on Tuesday was appointed high performance director (HPD) for Indian wrestlers. Even as the American could not attend the meeting held to finalise the appointments, he along with three more foreign coaches were roped in by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) after being recommended by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) keeping the upcoming Asian Games in mind.

As reported by The New Indian Express, Georgia's Emzarios Shako Bentinidis (freestyle), Russia's Gogi Koguashvili (Greco-Roman) and Japan's Kosei Akaishi (women's wrestling) were appointed as specialist coaches apart from Butler after an online meeting. While the Japanese coach is in India and expected to join the women's team by Sunday, Shako is likely to arrive in the country soon. The Russian coach's arrival will be finalised after the completion of the required paperwork.

Butler, 35, spoke to this daily and confidently said that he is the missing piece of the puzzle that India was looking for and his appointment will take Indian wrestling to a new height. "I think India is on the rise when it comes to wrestling. I honestly think I'm like 'I'm also on the rise as well'. Honestly I think you guys can win the 2028 Olympics," he affirmed during the conversation.

A professional fighter and founder of the Silverback Wrestling Club in the USA, Butler had a troubled childhood. Born in St Louis, he along with his mother moved to southern California in search of a better life. As they were homeless, pursuing sports like baseball and football was difficult.