AIFF-Genius Sports meet to review ISL commercial rights proposal

CHENNAI: In a major development, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday convened a meeting with Genius Sports and owners and representatives of Indian Super League (ISL) clubs to review the company’s proposal for the league’s commercial rights. The long-term vision is to evolve India’s top-tier competition.

According to a statement by the AIFF, discussions focused on the opportunity to further develop the ISL into a globally competitive football property while strengthening fan engagement and commercial sustainability.

During the meeting, Genius Sports outlined a partnership-led approach, combining technology, data, and commercial expertise to support the league’s evolution and align it progressively with global benchmarks seen across leading competitions including the Premier League, Liga MX, the Belgian Pro League, the Confederacao Brasileira de Futebol (CBF), and the Swiss Football League.

"The company highlighted its experience across international sports ecosystems, including work in officiating (Premier League), analytics (Nottingham Forest), and fan engagement (LA Rams), positioning these capabilities as a foundation to support the continued development of Indian football," said the statement.

A central theme of the meeting was the role of technology in strengthening the league’s infrastructure. This included enhancements to commercial strategy, digital platforms, and match operations, alongside scalable, AI-driven officiating tools designed to improve consistency and transparency, implemented in a phased and sustainable manner.