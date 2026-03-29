AIFF discusses details of ISL bids, clubs to be presented bid structure

CHENNAI: Bidders looking to own and manage the commercial rights of the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) men's tournaments will present their bids to Indian Super League (ISL) clubs in midweek, the Executive Committee of the AIFF agreed on Sunday.

This comes a day after the ISL clubs wrote to the AIFF seeking for more time to evaluate the bids. Two companies — UK-based Genius sports and Dream Sports-owned FanCode — placed their bids recently to manage and promote the Indian Super League and the Federation Cup. Genius sports' bid has an annual spending amount of around ₹63 crores with a five per cent increase each year for twenty years. FanCode, who are broadcasting the ongoing 2025/26 ISL season, have their annual spending at ₹36 crore over a 20-year cycle. The bid, which covers media rights, sponsorships data and other commercial assets, were discussed in detail in committee's meeting.