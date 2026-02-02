FanCode to broadcast & stream 25/26 ISL season

CHENNAI: The Indian Super League this season will finally have a broadcaster. On Monday, Dream Sports Company-owned online digital streaming service FanCode has won the bid to broadcast and stream the truncated 2025/26 season. This was confirmed by All India Football Federation (AIFF) and all for Rs 8.6 crore.

FanCode emerged as the strongest bidder amongst seven other interested parties interested to broadcast in television and stream on their online platform. Meanwhile, KPS Studios won the rights to produce the world feed of the league, being the lowest bidder amongst two bidders.

The Request for Proposal (RFP) to bid for this season's media rights was floated on January 18. A pre-bid conference took place on January 24, with Sony and Zee Media taking part. The last date to submit technical bids was on Sunday, February 1. It was learnt that both Sony and Zee requested more time to submit their bids, which the AIFF had declined. There were seven bidders in all.